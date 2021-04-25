Officer, sex offender registry suspect wounded in South Carolina shootout

Authorities say the man fired at deputies as soon as they arrived and officers fired back.

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy and a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender were shot at a South Carolina home.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says the wounded deputy was treated by paramedics on the scene Saturday morning in McClellenville. Authorities say the wounded suspect was taken to a hospital.

Authorities say the man fired at deputies as soon as they arrived and officers fired back. A robot entered the home during the standoff and found him wounded.