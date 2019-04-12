COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mental health officer at Lieber Correctional Institution was arrested after she smuggled an alcoholic beverage into LCI.

Faith Gerena Weston, 37, is charged with providing contraband to an inmate, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office.

Weston is charged with bringing in Everclear, an alcoholic beverage, disguised as water in unsealed clear water bottles to deliver to an inmate. According to the arrest warrants, she verbally confessed to attempting to bring in the beverage. She was fired after her arrest.

The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.