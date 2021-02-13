Racist, threatening letters found in Fairfield County mailboxes

A recipient said she and several of her neighbors got the letters that include an implied threat to burn down their homes if they don’t leave.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say they're looking into letters several Black residents in a South Carolina county have received that include racist language and threats.

One of the recipients of the missive lives in Dawkins, near Jenkinsville. She said she and several of her neighbors got the letters that include an implied threat to burn down their homes if they don’t leave.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is investigating, and has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to assist.

Deputies want to collect and process the letters for possible DNA and/or fingerprints. So far, three letters have been turned over for evidence.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office released a statement concerning the letters, and asking that anyone who receives one contact the department.

"We have contacted SLED to help us with processing the letters for possible DNA and fingerprints," said Fairfield County investigators in a Facebook post Thursday.

They continued, "If you receive one of the letters and have not opened it, please do not. We would like to be able to preserve the letter for processing. Please call 803-635-4141 or 803-635-5511."