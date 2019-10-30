DAYTON, Ohio — Three men have been arrested after authorities in Ohio seized more than 40 pounds of suspected fentanyl amid a drug trafficking investigation, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the drug seizure during the week of Oct. 21.

Authorities arrested the suspects — 31-year-old Shamar Davis, 30-year-old Anthony Franklin and 37-year-old Grady Jackson of Dayton, Ohio — after an investigation into allegations that they were involved in a narcotics trafficking ring.

During the investigation, agents seized more than 20 kilograms (approximately 44 pounds) of suspected fentanyl, 1,500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms and over $30,000.

Vance Callender, Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge for Michigan and Ohio, said 20 kilograms of fentanyl “is enough to kill the entire population of Ohio, many times over.”

“As this significant seizure makes clear, HSI and our partners are united in our resolve to protect our communities and our country from the deadly scourge of drug trafficking. We stand ready to use every tool and resource at our disposal to attack and dismantle these organizations from the low-level dealers to the source of supply with our law enforcement partners,” Callender said.

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Street Task Force and the RANGE Task Force took part in arresting the three suspects.

Davis, Franklin and Jackson are charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 400 or more grams of Fentanyl and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.