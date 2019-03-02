BATAVIA, Ohio — A state attorney general's spokesman says a man taken into custody after one sheriff's deputy was killed and another one wounded during a 12-hour standoff in Ohio is likely to be charged with aggravated murder.

Spokesman David O'Neil said Sunday he couldn't confirm where the 23-year-old suspect was being held or whether charges had been filed.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says Detective Bill Brewer died from his wounds. O'Neil says Lt. Nick DeRose was treated for a gunshot to the ankle.

Authorities say officers responded Saturday night to apartments in Pierce Township following a 911 call from a man who said he believed someone was inside his residence. It wasn't clear whether the suspect made the call. Authorities said they found one person in the home.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Brewer's "valor is now recorded for all time, written in blood."