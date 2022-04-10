Deadly Olanta shooting leads to arrest in Florence County.

Details are still limited regarding the shooting itself and the sheriff's office didn't release any additional details regarding a possible motive.

OLANTA, S.C. — Authorities in Florence County said on Sunday that they had arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone a day earlier in Olanta.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that David Andrew Jackson of Florence has been arrested after they initially put out an alert to the public the night before. The shooting happened on North Jones Road in Olanta.

