One under arrest, another on the run after suspicious person call uncovers guns

Despite searches in the immediate area by deputies, the second man has not yet been found; though, the weapon they said he dropped has been recovered.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — What started as a midday suspicious person report on Friday soon became a foot chase with one arrest, another still unaccounted for, and two guns recovered.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 800 block of Killian Station Drive off of Clemson Road to reports of a suspicious person.

Deputies were on the way to the location when, according to the department, they spotted two people who matched the description provided by the caller. However, when they tried to approach and stop the two men, they allegedly ran away - with one dropping a gun.

Deputies caught up to one of the men soon after and, during a pat-down, found a pistol in his waistband as well. He has since been charged with unlawful carry of a pistol and taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.