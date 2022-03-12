One charged after holding woman at knife-point in Richland County court house

Authorities haven't said how the suspect got into the courthouse with a weapon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities have placed a woman in custody after witnesses say she held a knife to another woman's throat at the Richland County Court House on Thursday.

According to a redacted report from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Thursday on the fourth floor of the Richland County Judicial Center which is located at 1701 Main Street in Columbia.

The report suggested that deputies learned as soon as they arrived that someone in the courthouse main lobby located on the fourth floor had grabbed someone and that the person needed to be removed.

The deputy soon learned from someone else in the lobby that the suspect had a knife. The deputy didn't see the knife at first and asked the suspect if everything was OK.

While the redacting of the report makes her response somewhat unclear, she appeared to be awaiting something from the public defender's office.

The deputy returned with another and also an officer. The second deputy was the one that noticed that the suspect did have a closed knife behind her back. That deputy then pointed a stun gun at her as the first deputy requested she give up the knife - to which she complied.

The report doesn't name the victim but suggests she was approached by the suspect in the hallway. The suspect is accused of coming up behind the victim and grabbing her while also keeping her from moving away.

A witness getting off the elevator was the first to notice that the suspect was also armed with a knife and holding it close to the victim's neck.

The report goes on to say that the suspect had clearly brought a weapon into the facility despite signs at all entrance points warning against this.

While the suspect's name was redacted in the report, her charges were not. She now faces a charge of felony aggravated assault with a "lethal cutting instrument."

The report also suggests she was using drugs, alcohol - or both - a the time.