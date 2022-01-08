One critically injured, two sought in shooting outside Sumter convenience store

Both Deslyn Jermaine White and Roger Lee Gooden face attempted murder charges.

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities in Sumter are looking for two men they believe are connected to a shooting that critically injured another on Thursday.

According to the Sumter Police Department, officers are looking for 40-year-old Roger Lee Gooden and 35-year-old Deslyn Jermaine White who currently face attempted murder charges.

Those charges stem from an incident that happened outside the El Cheapo convenience store on South Guignard Drive around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The incident ended with a 24-year-old man who was shot inside his vehicle that was parked outside. The man was taken to the hospital where he remained in critical condition as of Friday evening.

Authorities haven't provided any additional detail regarding a motive for the shooting or any past connection between the suspects and victim in this case. However, a spokesperson for the Sumter Police Department told News19 that the incident appears to be isolated.