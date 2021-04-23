One dead after shooting in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in north Columbia that left one person dead Friday night.
Police say they responded to the 4600 block of Catherine Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. One male victim was found, according to police.
As of 9:20 p.m., investigators were still canvassing the area for information.
If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.