One dead after shooting in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in north Columbia that left one person dead Friday night.

Police say they responded to the 4600 block of Catherine Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. One male victim was found, according to police.

As of 9:20 p.m., investigators were still canvassing the area for information.

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: