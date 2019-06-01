A man is dead after being shot in northeast Columbia Sunday morning, according to Richland County deputies.
Deputies say they responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 9400 block of Wilson Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
A male victim, who was injured in the upper body, was transported to the hospital after he either walked or drove off to a neighboring lot after being injured.
Shortly after 1 p.m., deputies confirmed the man died from his injuries.
Deputies say the investigation is now being treated as a homicide.
If you have any information about the shooting, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.