A man is dead after being shot in northeast Columbia Sunday morning, according to Richland County deputies.

Deputies say they responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 9400 block of Wilson Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

A male victim, who was injured in the upper body, was transported to the hospital after he either walked or drove off to a neighboring lot after being injured.

Shortly after 1 p.m., deputies confirmed the man died from his injuries.

Deputies say the investigation is now being treated as a homicide.

If you have any information about the shooting, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: