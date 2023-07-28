One dead, another charged in Columbia shooting arising out of parking dispute, police say

Following an investigation that included interviews and surveillance video, police charged Franklin James with murder.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities have charged a man with murder following a deadly shooting in Columbia on Thursday afternoon.

Columbia Police said the shooting happened before 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of North Main Street and arose from a parking dispute. The shooting ended with two people shot - one later determined to be the suspect.

Following an investigation that included detectives interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police charged Franklin James with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number and auto tampering.