One dead, another critical in Sumter County overnight shooting

The shooting happened late Thursday night in the Mayesville area.

MAYESVILLE, S.C. — One person is in custody following a double shooting in Sumter County that left one of the victims dead.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office investigators believe alcohol may have been involved when Mayesville resident Cory Dingle allegedly opened fire on the two victims late Thursday night in the area of Fourth Street. Preliminary details suggest Dingle had been in an argument with the two before he pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

The victims, who weren't identified publicly by the sheriff's office, then escaped to their homes in the neighborhood, and someone called 911.

One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and the other was rushed to an emergency facility in Florence with life-threatening injuries. Since then, one of the victims has died and the other remains in what police described as critical but stable condition.