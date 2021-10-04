One dead after shooting on Broad Street in Sumter

Officials say the shooting happened on Broad Street in the city limits of Sumter.

SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Sumter on Friday.

Alki Williams, 27, of Mayesville, was was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead on the scene, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.

Officials say an autopsy will be performed at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Tuesday.

The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting.

