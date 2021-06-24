One dead in Columbia house fire

Incident happened around 10:30 p.m. off Harrison Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple units from the Columbia Fire Department (CFD) responded to a late evening fire on Ashton Road and Keats Street, off Harrison Road in Columbia.

CFD spokesman Michael DeSumma said responders to the address in the 2800 block of Keats Street around 10:30 p.m. found the fire coming from the rear of the home.

One person was pulled from the blaze and pronounced dead at the scene, several pets also perished.

Investigators have determined the cause of the blaze was an overloaded surge protector that had clothes piled on top.

The Richland County Coroner's Office is involved in this case and will identify the victim after further investigation.