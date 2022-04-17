One dead in Garners Ferry apartment shooting

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and Richland County deputies are investigating after a shooting off of Garners Ferry Road on Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, deputies were called to 8100 Garners Ferry Road just outside of Columbia to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man lying in the breezeway of an apartment building who had been shot. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.