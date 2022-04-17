One dead in Garners Ferry apartment shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and Richland County deputies are investigating after a shooting off of Garners Ferry Road on Sunday morning.
Just after midnight, deputies were called to 8100 Garners Ferry Road just outside of Columbia to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man lying in the breezeway of an apartment building who had been shot. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
For now, the investigation is still ongoing and the department said new details would be released when they become available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can remain anonymous.