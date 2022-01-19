One dead in early morning shooting in Irmo

Irmo Police investigating incident in 100 block of Maidstone Circle

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an early morning shooting that has left one dead in Irmo, South Carolina.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Maid Stone Circle around midnight Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Irmo Police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the New Friarsgate subdivision. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found one victim, a 21-year-old male, dead as a result of multiple gunshot wounds sustained in a nearby cul-de-sac.