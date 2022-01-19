One dead in early morning shooting in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an early morning shooting that has left one dead in Irmo, South Carolina.
The incident happened in the 100 block of Maid Stone Circle around midnight Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Irmo Police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the New Friarsgate subdivision. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found one victim, a 21-year-old male, dead as a result of multiple gunshot wounds sustained in a nearby cul-de-sac.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about the incident, you are encouraged to contact the Irmo Police Department at (803) 785-2521, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). ALL tipsters remain ANONYMOUS. A cash reward could be offered to tipsters that have information leading to an arrest.