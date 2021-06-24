One dead after argument between employees at West Columbia chicken plant, coroner says

Police have a suspect in custody after incident on Sunset Blvd involving employees at House of Raeford chicken plant

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are reporting a potential suspect is in custody after an early morning shooting left one person dead on Sunset Boulevard.

Officers responding to the scene across from House of Raeford chicken processing plant at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 found one person shot. According to the police, an argument occurred between two employees from House of Raeford and escalated, resulting in the shooting.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Demetrius Jones, 33, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds.