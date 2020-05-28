AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell reports that one person has died in a two vehicle accident early morning Thursday, May 28, in Aiken County.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. on Williston Road, approximately 7 miles south of North Augusta.

A 2005 Ford Excursion driven was traveling west on Williston Road when the driver of a 2010 Chevy Impala traveling east crossed the center line. The Chevy hit Ford head on, causing the Ford to veer off the road and onto an embankment.

The driver of the Ford, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transferred by EMS to Augusta University Medical Center. The driver of the Impala, who was wearing a seat belt, died at scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.