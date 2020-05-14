AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office reports that a person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Aiken.

According to the report, Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the intersection of Trolley Line Rd. and Hudson Rd., Aiken, around 1:23 a.m. Thursday, May 14, regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a fatality.

A 2006 Nissan SUV driven by an unrestrained driver was traveling south on Hudson Rd. The driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the end of Hudson Rd and crossed over Trolley Line Rd hitting a tree head-on, causing the vehicle to burst in flames.

Fiery crash near intersection of Hudson and Trolley Line roads in Aiken, SC

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to thermal injuries, a positive identification has not been made.

The driver will be autopsied in Newberry County to aid identification. Additional information will be released after identification has been made.