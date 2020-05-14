AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office reports that a person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Aiken.
According to the report, Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the intersection of Trolley Line Rd. and Hudson Rd., Aiken, around 1:23 a.m. Thursday, May 14, regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a fatality.
A 2006 Nissan SUV driven by an unrestrained driver was traveling south on Hudson Rd. The driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the end of Hudson Rd and crossed over Trolley Line Rd hitting a tree head-on, causing the vehicle to burst in flames.
The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to thermal injuries, a positive identification has not been made.
The driver will be autopsied in Newberry County to aid identification. Additional information will be released after identification has been made.