Woman dies in Forest Acres home fire

Columbia Fire Department, Forest Acres Police are investigating a deadly blaze on Pinestraw Road

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Forest Acres Police and the City of Columbia Fire Marshall are investigating a house fire that left one person dead Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said a call came in around 11 p.m. about a house fire at 5432 Pinestraw Road, about three blocks from Two Notch Road.

Columbia Firefighters arriving at the scene were able to get the fire under control, however, once extinguished, the body of 65-year-old Tawarna Mitchell was discovered inside a bedroom in the residence. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be fire related injuries and smoke inhalation.