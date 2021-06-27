One dead in early morning shooting, Lexington Sheriff investigating

Incident happened early Sunday morning on Meadowfield Road in Gaston area

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department reports it is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Deputies responding to the scene in the 800 block of Meadowfield Road in Gaston found a man shot to death at the location. The search is still on for the gunman.

In a statement, Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon said investigators have no reason to believe this was a random act.

"Based on the information we've gathered at the scene, the victim likely had some sort of association with the shooter. They knew each other on some level or had some type of connection," said Sheriff Koon.

Koon does not believe the gunman is a threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (888) 274-6372.