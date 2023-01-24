One dead in North Main motel shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a Tuesday morning incident after one person dead after a shooting at a North Main motel.
Police say the incident took place at the Coronet Motel, 6320 N. Main.
Responding to a call, officers found an injured man outside the motel. EMS determined the man suffered from a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital. The man later succumbed to his injuries.
If anyone has any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or crimesc.com