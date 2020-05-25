LEE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones reports a person has died in a single vehicle accident in Lee County.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The driver of a 1995 Honda Civic was headed north on Red Hill Road in Lee County -- between Camden and Bishopville -- when vehicle went off of the right side of the road, overturned, and struck several trees.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.