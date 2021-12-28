One dead in structure fire in Great Falls, SC

Crews responding to the scene could not rescue victim due to size of blaze.

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — One person has died in a structure fire in Great Falls, South Carolina.

The Richburg Fire-Rescue Tower 841 and personnel were returning from a mutual aid request at Dutchman Creek Marina & Restaurant around 4:53 a.m. when they answered another mutual aid request from Great Falls at around 5:34 a.m.

Personnel arriving on scene found the structure fully engulfed with a person entrapped. Crews from Great Falls, Fort Lawn, Rossville, South Chester, Lando and FC1 were not able to save the victim.

Multiple units were needed due to limited water supply in the area and a shortage of manpower.