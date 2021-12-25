x
Victim found dead in running car on Christmas morning, SC police say

Police say an adult victim was found dead in a running car around 7:30 a.m. Christmas morning.
LANCASTER, S.C. — Police are investigating what is believed to be a homicide on Christmas morning in the city of Lancaster. 

Police say officers responded to a report of a vehicle running with a person inside around 7:30 a.m. Christmas morning in the 400 block of E. Dunlap Street in Lancaster.

Upon their arrival, police found an adult victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.

