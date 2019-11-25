NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash in Newberry County that left one person dead and another injured.

The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019.

Troopers say a 2011 Ford Escape was traveling west on Broad River Road in Newberry County, when it ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees.

Neither the driver or passenger were wearing seat belts and were ejected from the SUV.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The identity of the driver and passenger has not yet been released.

