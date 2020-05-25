MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A third shooting in eight days along Myrtle Beach's Ocean Boulevard has left a total of one person dead, 6 injured and 14 arrested.

The latest shooting took place around 12:40 a.m. Monday, May 25.

WBTW reported Myrtle Beach Police officers were on the scene in the area of 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. One person died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting, and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Earlier, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, May 24, four people were injured during a shooting near 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Six people were taken into custody. The injured are expected to recover from their gunshot wounds.

On Sunday, May 17, around 7:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Police and Horry County Police departments responded to a shooting near Ocean Boulevard and Mr. Joe White Avenue that left two injured.

During the course of the investigation of this shooting, a total of seven people have been detained in connection to the incident. WBTW quotes police sources that "rival gang members" were responsible for this shooting.