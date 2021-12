Incident occurred late Thursday evening at Colonial Village Apartments off Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating an incident that left one man dead and one man injured at an apartment complex off Garners Ferry Road.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, officers responding to a call at Colonial Village Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road found one man dead and one injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.