HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: Police issued a correction confirm information that a customer inside of the tow truck was also wounded, but will survive.

A wrecker driver, who was shot inside his tow truck, managed to take a picture of the suspected shooters before he died.

Augustin Martinez, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene. Houston police could only describe the suspects as two Hispanic males between 30 to 40 years of age.

The suspects were seen driving a red Ford Explorer.

The picture Martinez took is posted below.

HPD

Investigators say Martinez was giving a ride to a customer when he got into a verbal altercation with the two males at an apartment complex located at 215 W. Little York Road.

Police say the suspects became hostile and one of them pulled a pistol and fired multiple shots from inside the Explorer at the wrecker and struck Martinez.

Martinez attempted to drive away, but crashed his vehicle and died at the scene. The customer was not injured.

Martinez's daughter, Carolina Escamilla, says she can't believe her dad is gone.

Escamilla said she can't believe she will never hear his voice again and she'll miss his laugh.

Police issued a second correction confirming previous information that the 45-year-old male customer did suffer a gunshot and was transported to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

