ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell reports that one person has died as a result of a single vehicle accident on US-176 in Orangeburg County.

The accident happened around 10:13 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020. According to the report, the driver of a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling west on US-176 near Alpine Dr, approximately 3 miles west of Holly Hill, when they went off the left side of the road and hit a culvert.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. SCHP is investigating.