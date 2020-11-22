One dead in early morning fire in Kershaw County

68-year-old man died after running back into Ridgeway home to retrieve clothing

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — A 68-year-old man died during a house fire in Ridgeway, South Carolina early Sunday morning.

According to reports, fire engines from Kershaw County, Lugoff and Fairfield County fire services responded to a call about a house trailer on fire around 4 a.m. Nov. 22. Arriving at the scene on Shivers Green Road in Ridgeway, responders were told that two persons living in the home had gotten out of the trailer but a third person was still inside.

Henry Hill, Jr., had initially gotten out of the home but returned inside to get a pair of pants. Hill was found on the floor in the back bedroom of the trailer. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, Hill died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns from the fire.