One dead, 'several more' shot in SC gas station fight

A cash reward is being offered for any videos taken during the fight.

YEMASSEE, S.C. — Police in a South Carolina town have confirmed the death of one person in an overnight incident that also left several others with gunshot injuries.

According to the Yemassee Police Department, officers were sent to the Snappy Foods at 145 Yemassee Highway around midnight on Sunday to reports of a large fight.

Upon arrival, they found that multiple people had been shot and several needed medical attention. The department said that officers quickly began securing the area, finding witnesses, and searching for evidence as victims were taken to different hospitals.

As of Sunday afternoon, the department was able to confirm the death of one person. That person's identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.