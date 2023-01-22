One dead following Sunday morning shooting off of Two Notch Road

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the predawn hours on Sunday morning.

According to preliminary information released by the department, deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive just after 3 a.m. where a man had been shot.

Deputies found the man upon their arrival but said that he died at the scene.

While details regarding what led up to the shooting have not been released, the sheriff's department said that the incident appears to be isolated. However, the investigation is still underway and more could be provided at a later time.