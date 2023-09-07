One dead, three charged in connection with Two Notch Road shooting in Richland County

One suspect is charged with murder; two others were charged with assault by a mob.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Three men are charged in the assault and shooting death of another man following an incident outside a Two Notch Road business on Wednesday.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to the 8700 block of Two Notch Road, an area not far from Horseshoe Circle, around 1 p.m. Deputies found a 28-year-old man, later identified as Kevin D. Flores of Columbia by the Richland County Coroner's Office, with a gunshot wound. Despite attempts to save Flores, he died.

Further investigation led to the arrests of 27-year-old Raymond Gilliam, 19-year-old Trayvon Ellerbe and 20-year-old Suni Ray. Authorities believe the victim came to a business in the area and "began causing a disturbance" in the parking lot. Investigators said Gilliam, Ellerbe and Ray exited the business and assaulted the victim. The sheriff's department said Gilliam shot the victim with a handgun.