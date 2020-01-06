LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County early Monday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones said the incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, on Highway 6 in Lexington County, near the intersection of Martin-Neese Road.

Jones said the driver of a 2017 Toyota truck was traveling west on Hwy 6 when he ran off the roadway to the left and struck some trees. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died as a result from injuries suffered in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved. SCHP is investigating the incident.

wltx