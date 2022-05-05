One detained after 83-year-old, 18-year-old found dead in north Columbia, officials say

Deputies say one person has been detained after two people were found dead in North Columbia Thursday evening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of two people at a Columbia home.

Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Haverford Drive Thursday evening around 5 p.m. for reports of a domestic situation involving a weapon.

Once on scene, deputies say they located two deceased individuals inside of a home.

The two victims have been identified as 83-year-old Jessie Brown and 18-year-old Shaneal Brown, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office. The two are believed to be related.

While no official cause of death has been released, officials say the two victims did have stab wounds.

Another individual was detained at that location, according to deputies.

No additional information was immediately available.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.