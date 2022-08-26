Lexington County shooting near St. Andrews Road sends one to hospital

No additional details regarding the motive for the shooting or a possible suspect are available yet as the investigation continues.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning.

According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department said one person was shot in the upper body and has since been taken to an area hospital for treatment. No additional details regarding the motive for the shooting or a possible suspect are available yet as the investigation continues.