Shooting outside Holly Hill leaves one injured in vehicle

The victim was found just outside of town on Old State Road at Boyer Road on Wednesday afternoon.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot in his vehicle in Holly Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the incident report narrative, deputies were sent to the 9400 block of Old State Road at Boyer Highway in Holly Hill around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a shooting.

A responding deputy then met with Holly Hill Police officers already on the scene who explained that the victim in the case appeared to have a single gunshot wound to his forehead. However, his vehicle had also been shot multiple times.

The victim, who wasn't publicly identified, was by private ambulance from the scene. Before he left, the report states that he told officers he didn't know who shot him.

A witness told investigators that he saw the victim crash into a ditch and possibly saw a brown sedan turning off of Boyer Road heading southeast down Old State Road. However, the witness said he didn't see the shooting.