One injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting at a southeast Columbia apartment complex.

Richland County deputies deputies say they responded to reports of gunshots at 7648 Garners Ferry Road around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday. Upon their arrival, deputies say they found a man gunshot wound to the upper body, who was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Officials say the man is being treated for his injuries and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: