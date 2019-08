RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department (CPD), there was a shooting at the 2700 block of Putnam Street.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a man was injured and taken to the hospital by EMS.

No additional information available at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Midlands CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.