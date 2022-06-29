One injured in shooting on Parklane Road, Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reports it is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital this afternoon.
RCSD deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the BP Gas station located at 7301 Parklane Rd, near the intersection of Claudia Drive, just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Arriving at the scene, deputies found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound.. He was taken to a local hospital.
No word yet on his condition.
Since this is an ongoing investigation additional information will be released when available.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tips may be made anonymously.