One injured in shooting on Parklane Road, Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating

Incident occurred at the BP Gas station Wednesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reports it is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital this afternoon.

RCSD deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the BP Gas station located at 7301 Parklane Rd, near the intersection of Claudia Drive, just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Arriving at the scene, deputies found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound.. He was taken to a local hospital.

No word yet on his condition.

Since this is an ongoing investigation additional information will be released when available.