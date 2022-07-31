x
Crime

One injured in shooting off Bluff Road in Richland County

The victim has been taken to the hospital. Authorities didn't have details on the person's condition.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are gathering information following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Bluff Road.

According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive.

Authorities said one person was wounded and taken to the hospital for treatment. That person's condition has not been released and no details regarding a suspect or a motive are available at this time.

The location of the shooting is just off Bluff Road about a mile south of I-77.

News19 is working to gather additional information. Check back for more details as they become available.

   

