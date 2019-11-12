COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting on Apple Valley Road.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a male was injured in the lower body, but it does not appear to be life-threatening.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a different shooting on Wednesday morning on Apple Valley Road. According to the RCSD, there is no information yet of if these shootings are related.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.