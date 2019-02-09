BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — One person is dead after an early morning shooting at local club at 10320 Farrow road Monday morning.

Deputies say it happened at 2:09 a.m.

When deputies arrived to Club Phoenix, a security guard at the club gave them a recovered a gun and Richland's K-9 recovered an additional gun behind the club.

Richland deputies were originally called to Club Phoenix after a gun shot victim was brought into the emergency room at Providence North East Hospital.

Witnesses told investigators the victim was transported by a private vehicle to the hospital.

The victim was shot in the lower chest area and has died at the hospital.

Deputies are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.