One killed in shooting inside gas station near Fairfield County schools

The shooting happened across the street from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School late Friday.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting inside a Winnsboro gas station across the street from multiple Fairfield County schools.

Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibels said the shooting happened on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station and convience store across from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School.

According to Chief Seibels, an individual went into the store and was about to leave when another person came in and a minor confrontation ensued. Based on witness statements and video from the store, the chief said they believe that this involved at least one of the two people shoving the other.

However, the incident quickly escalated when a third person came in and opened fire, striking the second person multiple times, police said.

The victim, described at this time only as an adult male, was rushed to Prisma Richland Hospital in Columbia where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have since arrested 24-year-old Dydreekus Dwight Jaquel McDaniel for the deadly shooting. And while the motive hasn't been completely uncovered, police said all three involved knew each other. Chief Seibels said this is not considered a random crime.

The chief also said this didn't appear to be connected to other incidents in the city recently. It did, however, happen about 100 yards from the location where two middle school students had been shot while sitting on a subdivision sign after school on Aug. 5. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.