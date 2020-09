Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a Columbia apartment complex near the University of South Carolina

One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Columbia.

Columbia police officers say the incident happened this morning at 6 a.m. at the Rivers Edge Apartments. The apartment complex is near Granby Park and the University of South Carolina's Founders Park baseball field, along the Congaree River.

#ColumbiaPDSC Fatal shooting investigation 1 Catawba Circle, Rivers Edge Apts approx. 6 a.m. Male victim pronounced deceased by EMS on scene. Investigators are working to gather information about the circumstances & the suspect. Call 1-888-CRIME-SC to help. pic.twitter.com/3eJ6n6ALJI — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 8, 2020

At this time, investigators say they are working to gather information about the circumstances and suspect.