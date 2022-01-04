A high-speed chase ensued across Jacksonville Thursday night, spanning around 30 miles.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl is dead after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond near Durbin Creek Thursday evening, police say.

The crash was the result of a high speed chase following a reported kidnapping, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The driver and alleged kidnapper of the girl has been identified by police as Pamela Tereza Cabrera, 32.

She was charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT, one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and one count of vehicular homicide.

Around 8 p.m., police say Cabrera, armed with a knife, kidnapped a 5-year-old girl, near Biscayne Boulevard and Dunn Avenue.

It has since been confirmed that Cabrera was the child's mother.

When responding to the scene, a JSO police officer spotted a car driven by a woman that matched the description of the reported kidnapping. A high-speed chase ensued across Jacksonville, spanning around 30 miles. Multiple JSO officers were pursuing Cabrera with the little girl in her car.

Cabrera tried to exit at I-95 South and 9B, when the car crashed into a retention pond, according to authorities.

Officials say multiple officers, who were already on scene from the chase, jumped out of their cars and shed their gear, wading into the pond to help. Cabrera was taken into custody and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The 5-year-old girl was still in the car when it went into the water. Her body was later found at the bottom of the pond by divers, police said.

The car has since been removed from the pond.

During an early morning briefing on Friday, JSO said the woman is facing charges of traffic homicide. More charges will likely be added.