Dentsville shooting injures one one Saturday night

Investigators believe the incident was isolated, though no details regarding a motive or suspect were released.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting reported late Saturday night in the Dentsville community northeast of Columbia.

According to preliminary reports, deputies were called to a home in the 2000 block of Oakside Lane on Saturday just before midnight to a reported shooting.

They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body and began providing initial medical help before emergency medical services personnel took the man to an area hospital.

The severity of the victim's injuries was not released and no motive was provided by the sheriff's department. However, authorities suggested the shooting appears to have been isolated meaning there's likely no threat to the general community.