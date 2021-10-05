One person shot, shooter on the run in Kershaw County

Incident occurred on Smyrna Road in Elgin, and the injuries are non-life threatening

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Officers with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office say one person has been shot early Monday.

The incident happened around the 1500 block of Smyrna Road in Elgin.

One person is on the way to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound to the arm. The shooter was not on the scene when deputies arrived and officers believe the shooter is no longer be in the area.

Blaney Elementary and Stover Middle schools were placed on lock out status in an abundance of caution.